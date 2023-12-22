Friday's game between the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) and Austin Peay Governors (6-7) matching up at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bobcats, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 22.

The game has no set line.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 72, Austin Peay 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-4.7)

Ohio (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Austin Peay is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Ohio's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Governors have hit the over in two games, while Bobcats games have gone over five times.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game, with a +115 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (159th in college basketball).

Ohio pulls down 37 rebounds per game (169th in college basketball), compared to the 36.1 of its opponents.

Ohio hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Ohio has won the turnover battle by 5.5 per game, committing 9.4 (23rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (36th in college basketball).

