The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) battle the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Ohio has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 251st.

The Bobcats score 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.

When Ohio totals more than 64.1 points, it is 6-4.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio scored 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.

At home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).

When playing at home, Ohio drained 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule