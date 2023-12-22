The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) battle the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Ohio has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 251st.
  • The Bobcats score 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.
  • When Ohio totals more than 64.1 points, it is 6-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio scored 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).
  • When playing at home, Ohio drained 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Youngstown State L 78-72 Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 Marshall L 74-69 Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance W 108-28 Convocation Center Ohio
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Davidson - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Toledo - Convocation Center Ohio

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.