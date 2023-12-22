How to Watch Ohio vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Austin Peay Governors (6-7) battle the Ohio Bobcats (6-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- The Bobcats make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Ohio has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 251st.
- The Bobcats score 81.6 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.
- When Ohio totals more than 64.1 points, it is 6-4.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio scored 83.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Bobcats surrendered 13.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (79.6).
- When playing at home, Ohio drained 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 78-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|Marshall
|L 74-69
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/18/2023
|Defiance
|W 108-28
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/22/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Toledo
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
