The Ohio Bobcats (5-4) face the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Elmore James: 12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK AJ Clayton: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK AJ Brown: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 19.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Dezi Jones: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Daniel Loos: 2.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank 320th 66.7 Points Scored 78.7 104th 35th 63.6 Points Allowed 74.8 268th 243rd 35.2 Rebounds 35.6 228th 91st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 173rd 175th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 188th 333rd 10.5 Assists 11.7 287th 50th 9.9 Turnovers 9.4 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.