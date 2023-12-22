Van Wert County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Van Wert County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.