Wayne County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wayne County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kingsway Christian School at Sebring McKinley
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Sebring, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Dalton Local
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Dalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triway at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestline at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Kidron, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wooster high school at Mansfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
