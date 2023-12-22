The Wright State Raiders (5-3) meet the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at South Point Arena. This matchup will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Wright State vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

Allyson Fertig: 12.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Malene Pedersen: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Emily Mellema: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tess Barnes: 9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Savic: 7.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

