For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fantilli a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Fantilli has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:49 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

