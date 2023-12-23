For bracketology analysis on Akron and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 64

Akron's best wins

Against the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team in the RPI, Akron captured its best win of the season on December 5, a 67-52 home victory. Enrique Freeman, in that signature victory, tallied a team-high 21 points with 18 rebounds and two assists. Sammy Hunter also played a part with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

81-75 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on November 6

72-54 at home over Southern Miss (No. 216/RPI) on November 10

77-76 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 265/RPI) on December 9

94-90 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 273/RPI) on December 21

77-71 over Florida International (No. 299/RPI) on November 19

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Zips have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Akron is playing the 124th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Zips have 19 games left this season, including 17 versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

Akron has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Akron Zips vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

