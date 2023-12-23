The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FOX

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-6.5) 163.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-6.5) 162.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Arizona has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

A total of four out of the Wildcats' 10 games this season have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.

In the Owls' 11 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona's national championship odds (+1000) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.

The Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000.

With odds of +1000, Arizona has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Owls have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

