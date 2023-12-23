The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 38 points.

Interested in live betting the Bengals/Steelers game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have had the lead five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Steelers have led two times, have been losing seven times, and have been knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Steelers have won the second quarter two times, lost 10 times, and tied two times in 14 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Steelers have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Steelers have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Bengals vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have been winning after the first half in five games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Steelers have had the lead two times (2-0 in those games) and have trailed 12 times (5-7) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.6 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Steelers have won the second half in six games (4-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (2-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

