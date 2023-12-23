At Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, December 23, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. The Bengals should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

On offense, the Bengals rank 14th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in points allowed (382.4 points allowed per contest). With 287.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 20th, allowing 346.8 total yards per contest.

Bengals vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bengals by 2) Over (37) Bengals 21, Steelers 19

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Cincinnati is 6-6-2 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 2-point favorites this season, the Bengals have an ATS record of 3-3-2.

A total of eight out of 14 Cincinnati games this season have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 37, 7.3 points fewer than the average total in Bengals games thus far this season.

Steelers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Steelers have a 46.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh is 7-7-0 ATS this year.

The Steelers have been an underdog by 2 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

So far this year, four of Pittsburgh's 14 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Steelers games this year (37) is 2.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bengals vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 21.9 22.2 22.8 19.8 20.8 25.5 Pittsburgh 15.9 20 16.4 20.3 15.3 19.7

