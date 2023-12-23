How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) enter a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals average just 1.9 more points per game (21.9) than the Steelers surrender (20).
- The Bengals collect 28 fewer yards per game (318.8) than the Steelers give up per outing (346.8).
- Cincinnati rushes for 84.4 yards per game, 37.2 fewer than the 121.6 Pittsburgh allows per outing.
- The Bengals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 21 takeaways.
Bengals Away Performance
- The Bengals average fewer points away from home (20.8 per game) than they do overall (21.9), and concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (22.2).
- The Bengals pick up 316 yards per game on the road (2.8 fewer than overall), and concede 380.8 away from home (1.6 fewer than overall).
- The Bengals pick up 111 rushing yards per game in away games (26.6 more than overall), and allow 143.7 in away games (15.4 more than overall).
- On the road, the Bengals convert fewer third downs (31%) than overall (36.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (44.6%) than overall (42.6%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|W 34-14
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Minnesota
|W 27-24
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Cleveland
|-
|-
