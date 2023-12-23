On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) are just 2-point favorites as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7). A point total of 37 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Bengals meet the Steelers, here are their betting insights and trends. The recent betting insights and trends for the Steelers can be found below before they meet the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-2) 37 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-1.5) 37 -126 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Insights

Cincinnati has posted a 6-6-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-3-2 as 2-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (57.1%).

Pittsburgh has seven wins in 14 contests against the spread this season.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 4-2 as 2-point underdogs or greater.

Of 14 Pittsburgh games so far this year, four have hit the over.

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Boyd - - - - 33.5 (-115) - Jake Browning 235.5 (-115) 1.5 (+115) 9.5 (-105) - - - Tee Higgins - - - - 57.5 (-118) - Tanner Hudson - - - - 26.5 (-110) - Joe Mixon - - 48.5 (-111) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

