The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs Blue Jackets 6-5 (F/OT) CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 123 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 107 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 32 1 24 25 10 13 - Johnny Gaudreau 34 6 15 21 15 11 0% Kirill Marchenko 32 13 8 21 9 19 38.2% Adam Fantilli 34 9 10 19 10 13 42.7% Ivan Provorov 34 2 17 19 19 6 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs' 107 total goals (3.6 per game) rank eighth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 41 goals over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players