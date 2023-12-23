The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) are heavy favorites when they go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6) on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+. The Maple Leafs are -200 on the moneyline to win, while the Blue Jackets have +165 moneyline odds.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Columbus has played 20 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 13-11 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blue Jackets have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 33.3%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Toronto is 1-4 (winning 20.0% of the time).

Columbus has won five of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 3-7 8-1-1 6.5 4.10 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 4.10 3.60 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 7-3-0 6.5 3.80 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.80 3.80 7 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

