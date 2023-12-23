Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
When the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Auston Matthews and Johnny Gaudreau should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-200)
- Total: 7
- TV: BSOH,ESPN+
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Zachary Werenski's one goal and 24 assists in 32 contests give him 25 points on the season.
- Gaudreau has made a major impact for Columbus this season with 21 points (six goals and 15 assists).
- This season, Kirill Marchenko has 13 goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 21.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has an .891 save percentage (55th in the league), with 295 total saves, while giving up 36 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put together a 2-7-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- William Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors (42 points), via collected 15 goals and 27 assists.
- Matthews is another important player for Toronto, with 38 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 26 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Mitchell Marner has scored 13 goals and added 20 assists in 30 games for Toronto.
- Ilya Samsonov's record is 5-2-5. He has conceded 46 goals (3.8 goals against average) and racked up 310 saves with an .871% save percentage (65th in league).
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|3rd
|3.57
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|16th
|25th
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.62
|31st
|6th
|32.6
|Shots
|29.8
|24th
|28th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|34.3
|30th
|5th
|25.84%
|Power Play %
|15.96%
|25th
|22nd
|78.26%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.11%
|11th
