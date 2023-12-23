The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6), losers of three home games in a row, host the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 7 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have won 10 of the 30 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Columbus has a record of 5-9 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jackets have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 20 of 33 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 107 (8th) Goals 107 (8th) 103 (18th) Goals Allowed 123 (31st) 23 (12th) Power Play Goals 15 (25th) 20 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (6th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets went 4-4-2 over its most recent 10 games, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread in that span.

Seven of Columbus' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 7.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 1.8 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored the eighth-most goals (107 goals, 3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 123 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -16.

