For bracketology analysis around Bowling Green and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 258

Bowling Green's best wins

Bowling Green's signature win this season came on November 26 in a 77-73 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. With 26 points, Marcus Hill was the top scorer against Canisius. Second on the team was Jason Spurgin, with 17 points.

Next best wins

82-61 over Lipscomb (No. 142/RPI) on November 25

81-75 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on November 11

79-69 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on December 16

70-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 6

54-52 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 311/RPI) on December 2

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Falcons have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Bowling Green has been given the 329th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Falcons' 18 remaining games this year, 18 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Bowling Green's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

