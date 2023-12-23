Will Chase Brown Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.
Rep Chase Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Brown has season stats that include 115 rushing yards on 26 carries (4.4 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on nine targets for 115 yards.
Keep an eye on Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chase Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Sternum
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Bengals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brown 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|26
|115
|0
|4.4
|9
|9
|115
|1
Brown Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Ravens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|9
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|8
|25
|0
|3
|80
|1
|Week 15
|Vikings
|7
|23
|0
|3
|28
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.