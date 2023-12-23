For bracketology insights on Cincinnati and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

How Cincinnati ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR 41 96

Cincinnati's best wins

Cincinnati's signature win of the season came in an 89-54 victory on November 22 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in the RPI. That signature victory versus Georgia Tech featured a team-high 15 points from Viktor Lakhin. John Newman III, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-73 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 94/RPI) on November 12

83-75 at home over Stetson (No. 137/RPI) on December 22

85-53 at home over Bryant (No. 167/RPI) on December 12

65-49 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on December 19

69-58 at home over UIC (No. 178/RPI) on November 6

Cincinnati's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Bearcats have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Bearcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Cincinnati has been handed the 222nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have eight games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams above .500.

Of Cincy's 19 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cincinnati's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Evansville Purple Aces

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Evansville Purple Aces Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

