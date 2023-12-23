Can we count on Cleveland State to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 195

Cleveland State's best wins

Cleveland State picked up its signature win of the season on December 15 by securing a 76-69 victory over the Bradley Braves, the No. 65-ranked team based on the RPI. Against Bradley, Drew Lowder led the team by compiling 26 points to go along with one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

71-61 at home over Canisius (No. 112/RPI) on November 15

72-70 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 141/RPI) on November 22

82-78 at home over Ohio (No. 275/RPI) on November 11

90-77 at home over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 21

69-58 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on December 2

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Cleveland State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Cleveland State is playing the 250th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Vikings' 18 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Cleveland St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

