For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Sillinger averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.8%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:10 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

