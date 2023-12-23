Crawford County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Crawford County, Ohio, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Crawford County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galion High School at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northmor High School at Clear Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Bellville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
