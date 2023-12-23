Cuyahoga County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Memorial High School at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Independence, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
