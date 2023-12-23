Will David Jiricek find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

Jiricek averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:01 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 15:43 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

