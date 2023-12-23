What are Dayton's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Dayton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Dayton ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-1 NR NR 250

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton's best wins

Against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on December 9, Dayton registered its signature win of the season, which was a 73-60 road victory. Against Miami (OH), Ivy Wolf led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 315/RPI) on November 25

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 324/RPI) on November 20

75-54 over Stetson (No. 338/RPI) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 347/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Dayton has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Flyers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Dayton faces the 188th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Flyers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and six games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Dayton's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Dayton's next game

Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Duquesne Dukes

Dayton Flyers vs. Duquesne Dukes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Dayton games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.