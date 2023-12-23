The Cleveland Cavaliers, Dean Wade included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wade, in his last action, had 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

We're going to break down Wade's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dean Wade Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.7 8.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 5.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA -- 11.2 15.3 PR -- 10.3 14.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Wade's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dean Wade Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.3 per contest.

Wade's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 10th in possessions per game with 100.7.

The Bulls give up 112.5 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulls allow 27.5 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dean Wade vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 11 0 3 1 0 0 0 10/22/2022 4 5 2 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.