Saturday's contest features the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) facing off at Wintrust Arena (on December 23) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 win for Villanova.

There is no line set for the game.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-9.5)

Villanova (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.2

DePaul has gone 3-6-0 against the spread, while Villanova's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Blue Demons are 4-5-0 and the Wildcats are 4-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 68.5 points per game (300th in college basketball) while giving up 76.3 per outing (302nd in college basketball). They have a -78 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. it collects 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 346th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.8 per contest.

DePaul makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons' 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 294th in college basketball, and the 98.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 331st in college basketball.

DePaul has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.8 per game (317th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.8 (290th in college basketball).

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (238th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per outing (49th in college basketball).

Villanova wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 38.2 rebounds per game, 115th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.3.

Villanova connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 32.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Villanova wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.3 (20th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

