Can we anticipate Emil Bemstrom lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Bemstrom has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

