High school basketball action in Erie County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Erie County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Seneca West Senior High School at Bellbrook High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23

12:00 PM ET on December 23 Location: Bellbrook, OH

Bellbrook, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Perkins at Fostoria High School