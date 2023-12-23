If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Franklin County, Ohio today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dublin Scioto High School at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 23

3:00 PM ET on December 23 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at Pickerington Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 23

7:00 PM ET on December 23 Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dublin Coffman High School