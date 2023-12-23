Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goshen High School at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockland at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
