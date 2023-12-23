Will Joe Mixon pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has run for a team-high 815 yards on 211 attempts (58.2 yards per game) and eight touchdowns.

Mixon has also hauled in 45 passes for 341 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon has rushed for a touchdown in seven games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0 Week 14 Colts 21 79 1 3 46 0 Week 15 Vikings 10 47 1 3 14 0

