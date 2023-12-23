Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lucas County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

E L Bowsher High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 23

3:30 PM ET on December 23 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy