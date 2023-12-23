Marion County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Marion County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Galion High School at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
