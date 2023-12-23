On Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Bulls (13-17) play Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

NBCS-CHI and BSOH Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Max Strus Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 781.1 1063.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 26.9 35.5 Fantasy Rank 40 80

Buy Vucevic and Strus gear on Fanatics!

Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Max Strus & the Cavaliers

Strus averages 13.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers score 112.1 points per game (23rd in NBA) and allow 112.4 (11th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 17th in the league. Their opponents grab 43.1.

The Cavaliers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.4 on average.

Cleveland has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic's numbers for the season are 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 10.3 boards per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Bulls are being outscored by two points per game with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (12th in the league).

Chicago grabs 42.7 rebounds per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 44.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by two boards per game.

The Bulls make 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 14.2 per contest their opponents make while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.5 (third in the league) while its opponents average 14.1.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Max Strus Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 2.7 -2.7 Usage Percentage 18.3% 23.4% True Shooting Pct 54% 50.5% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 16.8% Assist Pct 15.3% 15.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.