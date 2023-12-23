The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) are big, 18.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -18.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis' .556 ATS win percentage (5-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Vanderbilt's .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 6 66.7% 79.4 147.2 72.5 144.6 147.9 Vanderbilt 1 9.1% 67.8 147.2 72.1 144.6 141.1

Additional Memphis vs Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores allow (72.1).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

The Commodores' 67.8 points per game are only 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 72.5 points, Vanderbilt is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-4-0 0-2 6-3-0 Vanderbilt 3-8-0 0-0 3-8-0

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Vanderbilt 13-2 Home Record 14-6 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

