Mercer County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mercer County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anna High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayersville High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
