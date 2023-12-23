For bracketology analysis around Miami (OH) and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Miami (OH) ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 218

Miami (OH)'s best wins

Miami (OH)'s signature win this season came on December 22 in a 70-69 victory against the Vermont Catamounts. Darweshi Hunter, as the top scorer in the win over Vermont, posted 17 points, while Anderson Mirambeaux was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on December 2

76-64 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 312/RPI) on November 19

76-48 at home over Coppin State (No. 355/RPI) on November 17

Miami (OH)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the RedHawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Miami (OH) has drawn the 170th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The RedHawks have 13 games left against teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Miami's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Miami (OH)'s next game

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Wilberforce Bulldogs

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Wilberforce Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

