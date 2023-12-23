Montgomery County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Montgomery County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookville High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: New Lebanon, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.