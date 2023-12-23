If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Ohio and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Ohio ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 256

Ohio's best wins

Against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on December 2, Ohio captured its best win of the season, which was a 74-73 home victory. Elmore James was the top scorer in the signature victory over Delaware, posting 21 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

88-70 at home over Troy (No. 288/RPI) on November 8

80-68 over Middle Tennessee (No. 289/RPI) on November 25

82-77 over Brown (No. 323/RPI) on November 26

71-52 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 18

Ohio's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Ohio has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bobcats are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Ohio faces the 320th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bobcats have 13 games remaining against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Ohio has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Davidson Wildcats

Ohio Bobcats vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

