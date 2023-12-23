When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Ohio State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 12 11 13

Ohio State's best wins

Against the Belmont Bruins, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Ohio State captured its signature win of the season on December 22, an 84-55 home victory. Jacy Sheldon, as the leading scorer in the win over Belmont, tallied 31 points, while Cotie McMahon was second on the team with 27.

Next best wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 56/RPI) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 61/RPI) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 104/RPI) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 114/RPI) on November 20

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 129/RPI) on November 26

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Buckeyes have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Ohio State has to manage the 16th-most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Buckeyes' 16 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.

OSU has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: FOX

