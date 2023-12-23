2024 NCAA Bracketology: Ohio State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Ohio State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Ohio State ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|1-0
|12
|11
|13
Ohio State's best wins
Against the Belmont Bruins, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Ohio State captured its signature win of the season on December 22, an 84-55 home victory. Jacy Sheldon, as the leading scorer in the win over Belmont, tallied 31 points, while Cotie McMahon was second on the team with 27.
Next best wins
- 94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 56/RPI) on December 10
- 75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 61/RPI) on November 22
- 78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 104/RPI) on December 3
- 79-55 over East Carolina (No. 114/RPI) on November 20
- 83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 129/RPI) on November 26
Ohio State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- The Buckeyes have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Ohio State has to manage the 16th-most difficult schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- Of the Buckeyes' 16 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records north of .500.
- OSU has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Ohio State's next game
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV Channel: FOX
