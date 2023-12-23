How to Watch the Pacers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (16-11) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-13) on December 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pacers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs Magic Additional Info
|Pacers vs Magic Injury Report
|Pacers vs Magic Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Magic Prediction
|Pacers vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- Indiana is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
- The 127.1 points per game the Pacers score are 16.7 more points than the Magic allow (110.4).
- When Indiana scores more than 110.4 points, it is 14-8.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are scoring 127.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (126.2).
- In home games, Indiana is allowing 11.4 fewer points per game (120.6) than when playing on the road (132.0).
- When playing at home, the Pacers are sinking 2.9 more treys per game (15.8) than in road games (12.9). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to away from home (34.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee/Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.