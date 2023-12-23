Shelby County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anna High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Loramie High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yellow Springs High School at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Maria Stein, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.