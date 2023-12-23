Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tanner Hudson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Hudson has caught 33 passes for 298 total yards (33.1 per game) and one score this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hudson and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hudson vs. the Steelers

Hudson vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to four opposing players on the season.

The 225.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Steelers defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers' defense ranks 24th in the league with 20 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bengals vs Steelers on Fubo!

Tanner Hudson Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hudson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hudson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hudson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Hudson has received 7.6% of his team's 512 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has 298 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 56th in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

Hudson has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (3.1%).

Hudson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.2% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hudson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.