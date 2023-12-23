In the Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, will Tanner Hudson get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has collected 298 yards receiving on 33 catches with one TD this year, averaging 33.1 yards per game.

Hudson has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 4 4 35 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 21 1 Week 15 Vikings 5 5 49 0

