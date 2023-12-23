For bracketology insights around Toledo and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 135

Toledo's best wins

On December 6, Toledo picked up its best win of the season, a 69-68 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, a top 100 team (No. 82), according to the RPI. In the victory over Oakland, Ra'Heim Moss put up a team-leading 21 points. Tyler Cochran added 19 points.

Next best wins

87-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 152/RPI) on November 11

78-77 on the road over Wright State (No. 170/RPI) on November 14

84-80 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on December 9

88-87 at home over Marshall (No. 191/RPI) on December 13

94-60 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 6

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Rockets have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 34th-most in the country. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 29th-most.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Toledo has the 55th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Rockets' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Toledo's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets

Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV Channel: ESPNU

