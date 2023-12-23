The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) square off against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under West Virginia -4.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Toledo has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 152.5 points.

Toledo's games this year have had a 157.5-point total on average, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toledo has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Toledo has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Rockets have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

Toledo has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total West Virginia 0 0% 65.6 144.3 67.7 146.5 135.4 Toledo 7 63.6% 78.7 144.3 78.8 146.5 155.9

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets score 11 more points per game (78.7) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (67.7).

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Toledo is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) West Virginia 4-5-0 3-2 2-7-0 Toledo 6-5-0 1-0 5-6-0

Toledo vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

West Virginia Toledo 13-4 Home Record 13-1 3-8 Away Record 10-4 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.