Saturday's game at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) squaring off against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 win for West Virginia, so it should be a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Toledo vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 74, Toledo 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-1.7)

West Virginia (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

West Virginia has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Toledo, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Mountaineers have hit the over in two games, while Rockets games have gone over five times.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 78.7 points per game (99th in college basketball) and allowing 78.8 (332nd in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Toledo accumulates rank 333rd in the country, 1.2 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents collect.

Toledo knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Toledo has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.2 per game (126th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (71st in college basketball).

