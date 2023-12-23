The Toledo Rockets (6-5) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Toledo is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 206th.

The Rockets' 78.7 points per game are 11 more points than the 67.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Toledo is 6-4 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Toledo put up 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (82.1).

The Rockets gave up fewer points at home (74.4 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.

At home, Toledo made 9.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule