The Toledo Rockets (6-5) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Toledo is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 206th.
  • The Rockets' 78.7 points per game are 11 more points than the 67.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Toledo is 6-4 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Toledo put up 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (82.1).
  • The Rockets gave up fewer points at home (74.4 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
  • At home, Toledo made 9.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa W 84-80 Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall W 88-87 Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont L 86-60 Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/5/2024 Miami (OH) - Savage Arena

