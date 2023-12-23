How to Watch Toledo vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (6-5) battle the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- Toledo is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 206th.
- The Rockets' 78.7 points per game are 11 more points than the 67.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Toledo is 6-4 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Toledo put up 90.5 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (82.1).
- The Rockets gave up fewer points at home (74.4 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
- At home, Toledo made 9.7 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.2). Toledo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|W 88-87
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|L 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/5/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Savage Arena
